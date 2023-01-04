Dessie set to experiment as he eases into new role

By Paul O’Donovan

Dessie Dolan will make his debut as Westmeath senior football manager when Westmeath take on Louth in the O’Byrne Cup in Louth GAA Training Centre, Darver, this Wednesday evening, 4 January, at 8pm.

Dolan, who took over the reigns as Westmeath senior football manager in September, after Jack Cooney stepped down to take up a national coaching role, is eagerly looking forward to the challenge ahead.

However, any Westmeath GAA fans expecting to see some impressive results early on may have to hold their breath as understandably Dolan will be putting out a very experimental team early on in the O’Byrne Cup games.

Westmeath will face Louth away this Wednesday evening before facing Wexford at home in Round 2 on Saturday afternoon in The Downs. The Lake County will complete their three-team group game series with a game at home to Kildare in Kinnegad on Wednesday, week, 11 January. It will depend on these results as to whether Westmeath progress in the O’Byrne Cup or not.