Disappointing display by Westmeath ends in victory for Kerry

By Paul O’Donovan

Kerry full deserved to win this opening round game of the Joe McDonagh Cup after favourites Westmeath turned in a very disappointing display in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar last Sunday afternoon. A Westmeath team, who had competed in the league against the best teams in the country such as Tipperary and reigning All-Ireland champions Limerick, were expected to overcome a Kerry side who had struggled in their own league campaign against much weaker sides.

Stephen Molumphy’s Kerry side were also without star forward Shane Conway. So without underestimating their opponents it was expected that Westmeath would produce the goods and get off to a winning start on home soil against the Kingdom.