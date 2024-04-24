Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Subscribe
Sign in

Disappointing display by Westmeath ends in victory for Kerry

By marketing

By Paul O’Donovan
Kerry full deserved to win this opening round game of the Joe McDonagh Cup after favourites Westmeath turned in a very disappointing display in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar last Sunday afternoon. A Westmeath team, who had competed in the league against the best teams in the country such as  Tipperary and reigning All-Ireland champions Limerick, were expected to overcome a Kerry side who had struggled in their own league campaign against much weaker sides.

Stephen Molumphy’s Kerry side were also without star forward Shane Conway. So without underestimating their opponents it was expected that Westmeath would produce the goods and get off to a winning start on home soil against the Kingdom.

read_more
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Coláiste Mhuire overcome Dundalk Grammar to reach League Final
Next article
Jason Keelan: ‘Confused, bemused and bewildered with no answer’

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers