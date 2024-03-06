Discover your ideal family retreat: Spacious, serene, and perfectly situated

Bratty Road, Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath, N91 YV61

4 Bedroom – 4 Bathroom

Asking Price: €400,000

This stunning family home, constructed in 2004, features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and three reception areas, ensuring plenty of room for relaxation and enjoyment. Nestled on roughly half an acre of land, surrounded by lush mature gardens and secured by a gated entrance, this stately brick residence exudes elegance and serenity.

Step inside to find a welcoming main entrance hallway with beautiful solid timber flooring. On the ground floor, you’ll discover a large living room, a cosy sitting room with a feature fireplace, and a sunroom offering abundant natural light. The kitchen/dining area is perfect for family meals and entertaining, with patio doors leading to the side garden. A utility room and a downstairs double bedroom with an ensuite complete the ground floor layout.



Upstairs, you’ll find a bright and spacious landing leading to three double bedrooms, one with an ensuite and a family bathroom. With solid timber flooring and built-in wardrobes, these bedrooms offer a high standard of amenities with the right amount of practicality.

Special features to note are a maintenance-free exterior, detached block-built double garage with power supply, tarmac drive and front yard, and an option to purchase furniture items.

This dream home is close to primary and post-primary schools and essential conveniences — ideal for families. Plus, commuting is a breeze, with easy access to major routes, including the M50 to Dublin, Mullingar, Athlone, Tullamore, and Galway.



Don’t wait; schedule a viewing today to truly appreciate all that this home offers! Viewing is strictly by appointment with Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt and Davitt. Please telephone their Castlepollard branch at 086 394 6428 or email jwalsh@sfdd.ie. For additional info and pictures, click here.