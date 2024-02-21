€13m secured for Westmeath roads

Over €13m has been allocated by the Government to improve local and regional roads in Westmeath. The investment, which was announced last week, is part of a programme of €658 million for regional and local roads in 2024. Welcoming last week’s announcement, Deputy Robert Troy said the investment would assist in a number of areas including road repair, bridge rehabilitation, road safety measures, community engagement, drainage improvements, and climate change adaptation.

“This investment will allow us to repair, strengthen and maintain our roads across the region, ensuring they are fit for purpose,” said Deputy Troy. “Maintaining and improving our road network is crucial to sustaining and developing our local economies across rural Ireland. These roads are imperative for children getting to school and people getting to work safely.”