Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Subscribe
Sign in

€13m secured for Westmeath roads

By marketing

Over €13m has been allocated by the Government to improve local and regional roads in Westmeath. The investment, which was announced last week, is part of a programme of €658 million for regional and local roads in 2024. Welcoming last week’s announcement, Deputy Robert Troy said the investment would assist in a number of areas including road repair, bridge rehabilitation, road safety measures, community engagement, drainage improvements, and climate change adaptation.

“This investment will allow us to repair, strengthen and maintain our roads across the region, ensuring they are fit for purpose,” said Deputy Troy. “Maintaining and improving our road network is crucial to sustaining and developing our local economies across rural Ireland. These roads are imperative for children getting to school and people getting to work safely.”

read_more
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
‘It’s a nightmare’: Lufthansa strike leaves Canoe Polo Club stranded in Lithuania
Next article
Calls for bus shelter at Belvedere House

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers