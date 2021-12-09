Friday, December 10, 2021
Elderly Mullingar residents without lights for months

By Admin
Stock image.

“All the streets around the town are well lit up for Christmas, but the old people – all those living in this housing scheme just off the main streets – have been left in the dark.”

This was the view expressed to Topic this week by a person who travelled especially to Mullingar from Sydney in Australia to visit her elderly grandmother, who is very unwell, and asked for our help.

When Topic spoke this week to a number of the residents living in the scheme beside Friars Mill Road, Mullingar, we found that the woman’s words were accurate, and that the Friars Mill Court houses, where a dozen elderly residents live, have been without their two lights for a long time, and so far, all representations by residents have proved fruitless.

