End of an era as camogie legend Pamela Greville announces retirement

By Paul O’Donovan

“Thanks for the memories,” said Pamela Greville as the Westmeath and Raharney camogie star announced her retirement from the game on Friday of last week. But really it is those of us who were privileged enough to have watched the talented Greville in action over the past 20 years that should be thanking Greville for the memories.

It had been rumoured that Greville was about to announce her retirement after Westmeath had made their exit from the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship following defeat against Waterford in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar back in November, however, Greville made the official announcement last week.

For over 20 years Pamela Greville has shown her immense talents on the camogie fields of Ireland. A member of the renowned Greville family from Raharney, Pamela’s dad Sean played in goals for the Westmeath hurlers for many years, while her brothers Paul, Johnny, and twins Robbie and Gary have also played for Raharney and Westmeath, and Pamela’s sister Sandra also played for both the Raharney and Westmeath camogie teams, while brother Jimmy is now winning titles as a camogie coach with Cavan.