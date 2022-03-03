Farm Wardrobe celebrate 10 years in business!

Topic is delighted to feature Farm Wardrobe this week, as they celebrate ten years in business. Farm Wardrobe is a unique business based in Delvin, Co Westmeath, the only specialist company of its kind in Ireland and the UK and bring a contemporary approach through innovation in embroidery design and product sourcing. Farm Wardrobe work with agri-businesses to help them promote their farm, breed club & society or agri-business, making business proud to be seen.

The Farm Wardrobe business is growing every year and the ever increasing product and logo range means that there’s something for every agri-business owner who want to market their agri-business in a professional way, with Farm Wardrobe’s super fast, value for money professional service.

ABOUT FARM WARDROBE

Founded and managed by Alison Beattie, who has been involved in graphic design and agriculture all her life and holds a degree in Animal Science. Farm Wardrobe enable businesses to promote themselves with their tastefully chosen and creatively produced, embroidery design personalisation. They can personalise garments with individual farm logos and also have a vast range of motif design options to choose from.

Farm Wardrobe is a one stop shop, meaning you simply browse the Farm Wardrobe website, choose your item of clothing or product, choose your farm logo (and if you don’t have one, Alison and her team will help you make one), and place your order. Once the products are delivered to your door, all you have to do is to wear and use your products showing off your business with pride.

FARM WARDROBE – ON THE FARM!

The Farm Wardrobe business runs alongside a busy working dairy farm, which has 150 pedigree Holsteins. Alison, originally from County Antrim, is no stranger to pedigree cattle, having worked in the pedigree sector for over 10 years. Alison has a degree in Animal Science at Harper Adams University College, Newport, UK and has worked in a Livestock Market in Carlisle, UK as well as working as a Marketing Manager for a Global AI company for several years. Alison also has a love for design and her early years in graphic design comes in handy now and again in her current Farm Wardrobe business. Alison married into a farming family in County Westmeath over ten years ago and with three children to take care of, she has a fair idea of what is required in terms of clothing when you’re out and about on the farm. She also takes pride in her work and the management of the farm, which is why she is also passionate about encouraging other farm-owners to promote their and agriculture businesses.

FARM WARDROBE PRODUCTS

Having realised a gap in the market at the time for personalised farm wear, Alison decided to capture the market and go into business. She started off personalising logos and names on various items of farm clothing and her business has grown ever since.

Fast forward ten years and Alison is still selling her personalised range of farm wear but her range of products and services on offer has expanded to meet current market trends and demand. Alison’s passion for farming and her experience in the world of agriculture is the driving force behind Farm Wardrobe.

ADULTS AND CHILDREN’S FARM WEAR

With an extensive range of clothing for both adults and children, including new arrivals on the farm, Farm Wardrobe can personalise your choice of product, colours, sizes and logos to suit your own personal /farm business requirement.

Farm Wardrobe also offer personalised gift items and personalised gift packages for you, your friends and loved ones.

LOGO LIBRARY

Farm Wardrobe have an amazing Logo Library, with logos for every type of farm animal, farm icon, farm crest you can imagine. These logos have been carefully selected to represent your breed and your agri-business. If a particular design is required, Alison and her team will be very glad to help you realise that design. All clubs, breed societies and Agri-Businesses are welcome.

CONGRATULATIONS

Business including Irish Angus, Irish Hereford Breed Society (IHBS), Irish Charolais Cattle Society Ltd, Marty Mone, Progressive Genetics, Delvin Mart, Lakeland Agri, Irish Simmental Cattle Society, Lely Center, The Irish Limousin Society, Parklawn Tree Services and AXA would like to congratulate Farm Wardrobe on 10 years in business and wish them every success in the future.

ORDER FROM FARM WARDROBE TODAY

Farm Wardrobe is open from Monday to Friday – 9am to 5pm at Ballin House, Delvin, N91 N9WC. You can contact Farm Wardrobe by phone on: 044 966 4755 , or by email on: info@farm-wardrobe.com . Stay tuned to Farm Wardrobe’s website for great deals to celebrate their tenth anniversary: https://farm-wardrobe.com