Feis Success for Rachael – and music lessons!

A big hearty congratulations to Rachael Conaghan, winner of the Mezzo-Soprano solo in the recent ESB Feis Ceoil 2021. Rachael is a 21-year-old mezzo-soprano from Edenderry, studying at The Royal Irish Academy of Music and Trinity College Dublin, where she is entering her 3rd year of studies of the BMus in vocal studies.

Rachael studies under Drs. Imelda Drumm and Dearbhla Collins. Rachael has also won other major awards including a bursary at the Irene Sandford Competiton in RIAM 2020 for the Best Performance of an Art Song in the English Language.

She regularly cantors in the Cathedral of Christ the King, Mullingar on Saturday evening Masses and Sunday mornings.