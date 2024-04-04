Final awaits Westmeath as Dowdall demolishes Derry

By Jason Keelan

The brief was simple for Westmeath camogie team heading into the final round of the Very National League Division 2A against Derry – win and seal their place in the final. Thanks in no small part to a stunning 4-4 from Clonkill star, Megan Dowdall, the Lake County side will now face a rematch against their Ulster counterparts in the decider as Derry finished second in the table behind Westmeath.

A decent crowd turned out in TEG Cusack Park on Saturday afternoon last as Derry opted to rest thirteen of their side that defeated Offaly in Round 4. Westmeath manager Pádraic Connaughton called Muireann Scally into the half-back line as the Crookedwood star returned after honeymoon, while Derry’s goalscoring threats remained on the bench to start.