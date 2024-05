The sun shone on St Loman’s GAA Club on Thursday, 9 May as Sgt Brian Stones and his colleagues from the Mullingar Community Policing Unit welcomed approximately 180 children from ten local schools to their first ever Garda Blitz.

“With the help of Westmeath GAA, we’ve invited schools in the district to send along fifth and sixth class children who play football and camogie,” Sgt Stones told Topic.