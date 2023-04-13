Five bedrooms, six bathrooms…here’s a house to treasure!

Petitswood House, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

Six bedroom, six bathroom, detached home

Asking Price €900,000

Stop the lights – a most impressive detached five-bedroom property, with self-contained one bedroom apartment, situated in an excellent location on much sought-after Dublin Road, has come on the market.

Petitswood House is on the Dublin Road in Mullingar, just a minute from the N4 and a short walk from The Mullingar Park Hotel or town centre.

With newly-fitted boilers, zoned heating and ample space on a private site with ease of access, this property would make an ideal family home – it’s a ‘must see’ for people with a budget and ambition for such a delightful property.

The accommodation consists of an entrance hall leading to the living room with cast iron open fireplace. A dining room with open fireplace and feature brick surround. Impressive fully fitted kitchen with integrated appliances and kitchen island and marble countertops.

Off the kitchen is a utility room, and thereis a lounge with solid fuel stove and double doors to the conservatory. A guest WC completes the ground floor.

The first floor consists of a carpeted landing, giving access to the five bedrooms, all with ensuite bathrooms while the master includes a walk-in wardrobe and a four-piece suite with jacuzzi bath in its en-suite.

But the benefits of such a quality home don’t end there. Petitswood House includes a self-contained apartment with a kitchen/living area, and bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Located on a corner site with landscaped gardens and ample car parking, mature trees and landscaped gardens with feature patio area, this property must be viewed to appreciate all on offer.

The following are included in the sale: carpets, curtains, blinds, light fittings, fixtures & fittings, oven/ hob, fridge and dishwasher.

The agents for Petitswood House are Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt (044 934 0000) in Mullingar and the sales team will be happy to tell you more about this quality property.

For more information, click here