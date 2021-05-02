Mullingar to host Fleadh 2022

The Director General of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Eireann Labhrás Ó Murchú has confirmed that the 2022 All-Ireland Fleadh will take place in Mullingar.

Speaking on the This Week programme on RTÉ Radio 1 on Sunday afternoon, Mr. Ó Murchú said that a meeting of the Comhaltas Ard Cohmhairle took place on Saturday night, where it was unanimously agreed that Mullingar would be the venue for Fleadh 2022, having missed out on hosting the international event in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid restrictions.

“Mullingar is a very special place.” said Mr. Ó Murchú. “It’s where Comhaltas was founded.”

“A lot of the groundwork is now done. We’ve a very energetic committee and they have created a very strong bond with Westmeath County Council. They’re going to deliver something very special for culture and for tourism.”

The Fleadh is estimated to inject over €50 million into its host town or city, something that will be warmly welcomed by businesses both in Mullingar and the Midlands who have been crippled since Covid restrictions began in March 2020.

Welcoming today’s announcement, the Mullingar Fleadh Committee released a statement online.

“We on the Mullingar Fleadh Committee are excited and delighted to confirm that the Director General of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Eireann, Labhrás Ó Murchú, has confirmed that Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2022 will take place in Mullingar. Our committee has been working hard in the background to ensure that Mullingar would be chosen as the venue for Fleadh 2022.

We are especially delighted of course because all the hard work will not have been in vain after the heartbreak of having missed out on hosting this prestigious event in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid restrictions. We look forward to welcoming you all to Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2022 in Mullingar. Bígí Linn!”