Mullingar to host Fleadh 2023

Mullingar has been confirmed as the host town for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2023.

The official announcement was made this afternoon at Comhaltas headquarter in Dublin.

The festival will take place from Sunday, 6 August to Monday, 14 August.

The news comes weeks after Mullingar hosted Fleadh Cheoil ’22, which has been widely-viewed as one of the most successful Fleadh Cheoil events to take place in Ireland in many years.

Speaking to Topic following this afternoon’s announcement, an ecstatic Fleadh Chairman Joe Connaire said he looked forward to building on the success of this year’s Fleadh in Mullingar. “The Fleadh is coming back to the Midlands. We’re absolutely delighted!”

With an expected budget of €2m for next year’s Fleadh, Mr. Connaire said a fund-raising drive was now underway.

“Economically, we’re uncertain where we’re heading in the coming month, so we will need the backing of everyone in order to have a successful Fleadh next year.”

Over half a million people flocked to the town for the week-long event, which provided a much-needed boost to Mullingar and the greater region’s economy, with an estimated €30m spent over the course of the festivities.