Fleadh ’22: First tranche of events unveiled

The first tranche of events taking place at the Summer’s Fleadh in Mullingar has been unveiled, with a stellar line-up of traditional Irish music set to take over the town from 31 July to 7 August.

Sunday 31 July

Kicking the festivities off on Sunday 31 July, one of the world’s most celebrated fiddle players Martin Hayes will join the Common Ground Ensemble at the Cathedral of Christ the King for an evening that will set the pace for the week.

Monday, 1 August

On Monday, 1 August, County Clare’s button accordion supremo Sharon Shannon will perform at the Cathedral of Christ the King, for an evening to remember.

Separate musical events taking place on Monday, 1 August include Fourwinds (St. Paul’s Church) and BRISTE (Mullingar Arts Centre).

Tuesday, 2 August

On Tuesday, 2 August, The Bridge Céilí Band will perform at the Cathedral of Christ the King. Formed in 1970, the group has won the Fleadh Cheoil Céilí Band competition six times.

The Meitheal Orchestra will perform on the same evening in St. Paul’s Church. The award-winning soloists, the best five-piece group and the 140-piece orchestra finale will be performing the latest suite by Co. Mayo composer, Ernestine Healy will have the audience on the edge of their seats.

Virtuoso Damien Mullane will take to the stage at Mullingar Arts Centre at 10.30pm for an evening to remember. Damien has toured extensively, performing as far afield as China, Australia, New Zealand, India and the U.S in some of the worlds most prestigious venues including Slane Castle, The Electric Picnic and Glastonbury.

Wednesday, 3 August

On Wednesday, 3 August, Roscommon based Gatehouse will perform at St. Paul’s Church for an exciting blend of flute, fiddle and song.

The popular and multi-award-winning quintet Goitse will perform at Mullingar Arts Centre on the same night to perform their music ensemble, once described as “brimming with energy and creative zeal.”

Thursday, 4 August

Galway-native Seán Keane and Mullingar’s own Emmet Cahill will perform at the Cathedral of Christ the King on Thursday, 4 August in what is likely to be an music experience like no other.

The Shaskeen Céilí Band will take to the stage at Mullingar Arts Centre on the same night, showcasing their engaging material which they have developed over 50 years.

Friday, 5 August

The haunting music of Anúna will take over the Cathedral Christ the King on Friday, 5 August. The group was founded in 1987 by Irish composer Michael McGlynn under the name An Uaithne, taking the current name in 1991. The group has recorded 17 albums and achieved a high level of international success, including a significant role in Riverdance from 1994 to 1996.

Later that evening, the Comhaltas National Folk Orchestra will perform at St. Paul’s Church. The Orchestra was first formed by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann in the late 1980s and has always attracted the most gifted young Irish musicians and singers.

Saturday, 6 August

The world-renowned Kilfenora Céilí Band will perform in the Cathedral Christ the King on Saturday, 6 August. The iconic group are seen by many aficionadoes as the quintessential Irish céilí band. Their core repertoire of dance music, puntuated with an incomparable lift and rhythm, defines an unbroken tradition that dates from the beginning of the twentieth century.

Sunday, 7 August

Closing festivities on Sunday, 7 August will be Alternative Folk band Moxie. The group have travelled the world including a state visit to Vietnam, festivals and tours through the US, Canada, Australia and Europe. There performance in Mullingar Arts Centre will no doubt be the perfect end to an unrivalled line-up of music!

Further events for Fleadh ’22 are set to be unveiled over the coming days and weeks.

For a full line-up of events, and to purchase tickets, see www.fleadhcheoil.ie/events