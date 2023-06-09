500,000 visitors leave 2.5m plastic pint glasses to be recycled

More than 2.5m plastic pint glasses were recycled during eight days of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Mullingar last summer, according to Westmeath County Council.

The figure came during a Council presentation on their preparations for this year’s event to elected members on 29 May, which Cllr Hazel Smyth described as “astronomical”.

They also revealed that of the 500,000 attendees last year, 25% came from overseas and the total value of the festival to the local economy was an estimated €50m.

Certain changes in planning the planning of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2023 were outlined, such as the removal of a second Gig Rig at Friars Mill Road Car Park, which will now be used for parking.