The Fleadh Executive Committee (FEC) has saved in the region of €260,000 between 2022 and 2023 by using the Cathedral of Christ the King for hosting Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann’s Senior Céilí Band Competition.

The Fleadh Executive Committee (FEC) Chairperson Joe Connaire revealed the savings when offering a presentation to Westmeath County Council (WCC) on the committee’s plans at the July monthly meeting on Monday, 24 July.