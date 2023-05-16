Four Bedroom-property in highly sought Mullingar location

15A Glenview Heights,

Mullingar

Asking Price €239,000

Four Bedrooms / Two Bathrooms Semi-Detached

John Coyne Estates are delighted to present this spacious four-bedroom semi detached home with a Granny Flat to the market, situated in the mature development of Glenview Heights on the Dublin road, Mullingar.

Properties in this location rarely come to the market so this this unique opportunity to snap up a D1 energy rated family home. Glenview Heights is a highly sought after location, being only a short walk from the town centre and easily accessible to the M4 motorway. This beautiful home comes to the market in excellent condition throughout and boasts a large maintenance-free rear patio and garden area.

The ground floor accommodation briefly comprises of an entrance hallway, kitchen-dining room and sitting room. The sitting room is spacious and comprises dual heating system (oil & solid fuel). The kitchen-dining room area has tiled and laminate flooring, it has fitted kitchen with units at both eye and floor level. Patio doors lead to the rear decking area.

The first floor consists of a spacious landing area and four varying sized bedrooms and a bathroom that has a shower area, WC and wash hand basin.

Features to take into account when considering this property are the double glazed pvc windows throughout, the dual heating system (oil and solid fuel), large maintenance free back garden, the Granny flat – which has potential for other uses, the quiet mature location, carpet, curtains, light fittings, garden shed, ample off street parking and the fact that the property is redecorated throughout.

The Granny Flat/ Garage Conversion area measures 6.69m x 2.50m. It features a double bedroom, kitchenette, storage room and w/c. This space is perfect for the teenagers in the family or as a work from home office, or, as it was intended, as a granny flat.

The property is walking distance from Mullingar town and all amenities, including medical centres, schools, sports clubs, supermarkets, hotels, the town park, swimming pool, train station and only a short walk to the main bus stops.

