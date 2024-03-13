French Ambassador hopeful of Mullingar/Franco twinning

By Diarmuid Sherry

The French Ambassador to Ireland was “very happy” to visit Mullingar and said he hoped to encourage more French investment in the county. Vincent Guérend was present for the official opening of Steripack Ireland site at National Science Park, Mullingar before visiting Áras an Chontae for a meeting with representatives of the Westmeath County Council. Steripack Ireland is now a member of the French Sterimed group. Ambassador Guérend said: “I came to Mullingar and Westmeath for a number of reasons. The first one is that a French company called Sterimed merged with an Irish company called Steripack which is based in Mullingar.

“This French company has been in touch with Steripack for the last couple of years. It is a company that does €300 million turnover worldwide. It is quite a new company. It is eight years old. They expanded very fast.