From Westmeath with love – Locals answer the needs of Ukrainians fleeing war

The need is great but so is the response – that’s the reality of Ukraine’s plight as thousands of people in Westmeath rally to the cause with donations of cash, food, clothing and medicines.

With international aid agencies appealing for help, people in the county are donating quality used clothing to be sent to help the estimated 1.3m refugees who are streaming across the Polish and Romanian borders from war-torn Ukraine.

Medical supplies are also being sent from Westmeath to Ukraine and the refugee areas established in its neighbouring countries.And with appeals from aid agencies for cash, Irish people have not been found wanting and are generous in their response.

The Westmeath GAA supporters’ group, Club Iarmhí, donated the proceeds of their half-time draws, which were held in TEG Cusack Park on Saturday and Sunday.

In Ringtown, locals left in donations of goods on Saturday and Sunday in the GAA hall.