Fundraiser for local doctor with terminal brain cancer

A local family is calling on people to help raise funds for their mother who has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

Caitríona Logan is a 36-year-old doctor from Mullingar who was diagnosed in October 2023. She is married to Leo Logan and is mother to two small children, Kitty aged three and Barra aged one.

Caitríona is currently undergoing radiation therapy in Dublin but treatment options for her diagnosis remain limited in Ireland. The family is currently exploring their options to maximise the amount of quality time she will get with her family.

Treatment comes at a considerable cost and Caitríona’s family and friends are asking people to contribute to their fundraising campaign which will be launched on Thursday, 21 December.

Donations can be made at this GoFundMe page.

“We understand that this is a challenging time for many, and any form of donations or sharing our campaign on your network would be immensely appreciated. Any funds not used will be donated to the Irish Cancer Society. On behalf of Caitriona and our family, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for your time,” said the Logan Family.

The family will also host a fundraiser concert featuring Some One’s Sons at Clarke’s Bar, Mullingar on Tuesday, 26 December to raise funds for Caitríona’s treatment. Tickets are available here.