Fundraiser night for local mother-of-six this Saturday

A special 80s-themed night will take place in the Castle Varagh Hotel, Castlepollard this Saturday night, as part of a fundraising drive to get a local mother-of-six to Germany for life-saving treatment. In 2022, local woman Mary O’Brien (46) was diagnosed with bowel cancer and underwent two surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation since, but it wasn’t enough to stop the cancer and it spread to her stomach.

“It’s a rare form of cancer called gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) and there are too many tumours in my stomach to remove, in fact too many to count,” Mary told Topic. “The only option is to remove my entire stomach and then they’ll reattach my bowel to my oesophagus so I’ll have no stomach.”