Future sewn up for busy Mullingar designers after Tralee triumph

By Claire Corrigan

The stunning blue ballgown that was donned by Rachel Duffy mesmerised viewers and it turns out the ladies behind the dress are located in Mullingar, right beside Topic, so we had to speak to the creators of chiffon-sleeved, turquoise piece.

Bespoke occasion wear studio Zobi is run by mother-and-daughter duo Ann and Áine O’Reilly who are located on Dominick Street in the heart of Mullingar where their creations range from mother-of-the-bride attire to debs ballgowns, communion dresses to baby gowns.

“We set up unofficially in 2018 but really from January 2019, things kicked off,” Aine told us.

Her mother Ann has been making dresses for over 40 years after studying civil engineering in Sligo IT. She went on to study dressmaking at the Grafton Academy in Dublin. “I didn’t know how we’d pay for it because we were from a small farm in rural Longford. The fact that I was giving up engineering to go dressmaking didn’t go down well!”