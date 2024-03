When she switches off the lights and pulls the front door of Gaelscoil an Mhuilinn firmly behind her for the last time on 7 April, school principal Caroline Ó Fiaich will be leaving behind her a story of Westmeath education, almost four decades in the making.

Known throughout Mullingar and beyond as “Múinteoir Caroline”, Ms Ó Fiaich’s career in primary school education began almost forty years ago in 1986, when the Mount Street, Mullingar woman graduated from St Patrick’ s College, Drumcondra.