Gardaí investigating €500k payment fraud at Westmeath Co Co

A Garda investigation is currently underway after it emerged that Westmeath Council Council was hit by a €500k fraud.

It’s understood the issue came to light last Friday, where it was immediately reported by Westmeath County Council to gardaí.

On Thursday afternoon, Westmeath County Council released the following statement:

“Westmeath County Council confirms that it has recently been the subject of a payment fraud (initiated by a third-party) in the amount of approximately €515,000. As soon as the Council became aware of the mater, it immediately contacted An Garda Síochána and engaged the services of specialist advisers. The issue is currently under investigation by An Garda Síochána and the Council is cooperating fully with that investigation. When investigations are complete, a further statement will issue.”