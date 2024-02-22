Friday, February 23, 2024
Subscribe
Sign in

Gardaí investigating €500k payment fraud at Westmeath Co Co

By Topic.ie
Photo: Gabriel Cassan/ Adobe Stock

A Garda investigation is currently underway after it emerged that Westmeath Council Council was hit by a €500k fraud.

It’s understood the issue came to light last Friday, where it was immediately reported by Westmeath County Council to gardaí.

On Thursday afternoon, Westmeath County Council released the following statement:

“Westmeath County Council confirms that it has recently been the subject of a payment fraud (initiated by a third-party) in the amount of approximately €515,000. As soon as the Council became aware of the mater, it immediately contacted An Garda Síochána and engaged the services of specialist advisers. The issue is currently under investigation by An Garda Síochána and the Council is cooperating fully with that investigation. When investigations are complete, a further statement will issue.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Charming family home in Mullingar’s Belvedere Hills offers comfort and convenience

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers