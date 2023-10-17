Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Growing support for ‘environmental assassins’ to be publicly named

By Ciaran Brennan

Calls for fly tippers to be “named and shamed” were made at the meeting of the Westmeath Co. Co. Municipal District of Mullingar Kinnegad on Monday, 9 October.

