Have a heart – volunteers sought for fundraising day

Family Carers Ireland is seeking volunteers to sell their golden heart pins on Heart of Gold Day, Thursday June 13. Westmeath’s branch of Family Carers Ireland, based on Castle Street, Mullingar, are asking people to volunteer their time and help out in their national campaign, the proceeds of which will go towards supporting thousands of family carers nationwide, around 800 registered in Westmeath alone.

Amy Kelly is the community support manager for Westmeath and Longford. She told Topic: “The Heart of Gold campaign is one of the main ways we’ll raise funds this year and the money will enable us to continue to provide financial support, training, counselling, respite and other essential supports to our carers. We believe no one should have to care alone and we step in when the government can’t or won’t. We’re a lifeline to carers and by helping us to sell, or indeed buying, a Heart of Gold, you are showing the carers of Ireland you care.”

If you have a few hours to spare on June 13, please get in touch with the Westmeath office of Family Carers Ireland directly at 044-934/7922