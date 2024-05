The Westmeath ladies suffered unbelievable heartache on Sunday evening, losing out in the Leinster Intermediate Football final by a single point. The game looked destined for extra-time, but a free inside the final 60 seconds means the trophy is heading to Wexford.

It was a glorious evening in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, with a carnival atmosphere inside the ground all day. Louth beat Carlow in the junior final beforehand, which served as the perfect curtain-raiser for this intermediate clash.