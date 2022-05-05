Thursday, May 5, 2022
Heslin, O’Toole and Forde goals give Westmeath perfect winning start in Leinster

By Admin
Ger Egan of Westmeath keeps focused on the incoming ball despite the close presence of Longford’s Barry O’Farrell.

By Damien Maher

While the margin was eight points in the end, Westmeath had to work really hard to fend off Longford’s second-half resurgence at TEG Cusack Park last Saturday, according to manager Jack Cooney.

That, allied to the wet weather, made for a testing day at the office and the Westmeath bainisteoir was just relieved to get over a tricky hurdle.
Next up is an intriguing semi-final date with Kildare who saw off Louth with little difficulty in Newbridge.

“A local derby is always intriguing and it brings an extra edge. We are just delighted to come out with the victory. It was difficult in the wet conditions especially as we have been training in very good weather conditions recently. Both teams adapted well, in fairness,” observed Cooney.

