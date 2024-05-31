Historic house on the market for €1.25m

Woodville House

Gaybrook, Mullingar

Co. Westmeath

Period Two Storey Residence on approx. 26 acres

Asking Price: €1,250,000

Woodville House, a distinguished period two-storey residence situated on approximately 26 acres in Gaybrook, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, is now on the market with an asking price of €1,250,000.

Built in 1785, this historic detached three-bay country house features a full-height canted-bay projection at the centre of its west-facing main elevation. The property also boasts a rear extension and a return to the east. The house is adorned with a hipped natural slate roof, cut stone eaves, corbels, and twin smooth-rendered chimney stacks.

Its roughcast rendered walls are punctuated by square-headed window openings with cut stone sills and replacement timber casement windows. The front entrance, set in the canted bay projection, includes a round-headed doorcase with a cut limestone surround, fluted lintel, projecting keystone, a spoke fanlight, and a timber-paneled door. Limestone steps flanked by rendered walls lead up to the door, with a balustraded wall encircling the basement.

Nestled in its own grounds southeast of Mullingar, Woodville House is one of Westmeath’s few untouched period residences. The property, set on 26 acres of woodland and agricultural land, includes a designated Wild Bird Haven. Previously serving as a private residence and a country house restaurant, the house is accessed via a stud-railed avenue leading to a large forecourt with ample parking.

The property features a glazed conservatory extension overlooking a courtyard, connecting the main house to an annex with additional bedroom accommodation. Recent renovations have been made to support the potential reopening of a restaurant or B&B. The reception rooms are compact and well-presented, and the commercial kitchen is equipped with stainless steel fittings and approved wash-up facilities. The basement ground floor reception room, notable for its vaulted ceilings, artisan well, and exposed stone walls, opens into the conservatory, providing additional reception space.

The lower ground floor is designed for a restaurant setup, complete with a reception room, toilets, sunroom/conservatory, kitchens, and ancillary stores. The main hall level houses three reception rooms, one functioning as a bar and two others used as reception rooms and the entrance hall. The first floor includes four bedrooms, three of which are ensuite, with stairs leading to another bedroom and ensuite. The return features ladies’ and gents’ toilets, and the top floor has an attic bedroom with a small WC and shower. Additional bedrooms are located at the rear, with three ensuite bedrooms on the ground floor and three more (two en suites) on the upper level, along with a separate bathroom.

Woodville House also holds a lapsed planning permission for a 55-bedroom spa resort, complete with treatment rooms and a glass corridor linking the historic house with the new facility and function room for boutique weddings. This option presents a unique opportunity for further development while maintaining the option for use as a private residence.

Located within an hour of Dublin City and the airport, Woodville House offers prospective buyers a unique opportunity.

Contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt at 044 934 0000 for viewing appointments.