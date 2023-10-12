Ho – Ho – Ho… the Santa Express Comes to Mullingar – all aboard this magical scout fundraiser! By Ciaran Brennan 12 October 2023 Santa and Mrs Claus pictured recently at Mullingar Train Station, about to board the Santa Express that will depart from Mullingar on Saturday, 9 December and travel along the Royal Canal, and the breathtaking Lough Owel on their travels. The 9th Westmeath Milltownpass Scout Group have managed to get the help of the most well known couple to help them raise some funds and they invite YOU, to join all of them on a wondrous journey of fun and magic this winter season. TagsChristmasMullingarNewsSantaScouts Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleMillie Walsh doc to air at Midlands film festivalNext articleMullingar is country music crazy! You may have missed... Minister Burke blasts ‘bogus’ Sinn Féin budget during on-air fracas 13 October 2023 Mullingar is country music crazy! 12 October 2023 Millie Walsh doc to air at Midlands film festival 12 October 2023 The rise and rise of Codyy 12 October 2023 Taylor Swift to play Mullingar…sort of! 11 October 2023 Mullingar Artist’s exhibition to raise funds for local charities 11 October 2023