Friday, January 5, 2024
Subscribe
Sign in

Hot Meal scheme expansion “a step in the right direction” says local principal

By Ciaran Brennan
Stock image.

34 primary schools in Westmeath are set to be included in the government’s Hot Meal scheme from April 2024.

900 schools serving 150,000 children will benefit from the scheme which was recently announced by Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys.

“My ambition is that a child born in Ireland today will be guaranteed access to a hot meal by the time they start school,” she said about the scheme’s expansion.

The Hot School Meals programme was introduced as a pilot in 30 schools in 2019 and it will cover 1,400 primary schools nationwide under the expansion. Funding for the initiative is provided by the Department of Social Protection.

read_more

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Westmeath hot on approving planning permission
Next article
Local veterans pay tribute to Private Seán Rooney – name added to memorial

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers