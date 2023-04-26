Friday, April 28, 2023
HSE confirms St Loman’s may be used to house refugees

By Topic.ie

The HSE has confirmed to the Westmeath Topic that it is currently probing the possibility of housing Ukrainian refugees at St Loman’s Hospital in Mullingar.

In a written statement the health service said that they had been contacted by Westmeath County Council who suggested the idea, and are currently enquiring whether it would be feasible.

The former psychiatric hospital closed its doors in 2013, while some services still operate on a new building located within the 30-acre campus, St Edna’s Unit and an Admissions Unit.

