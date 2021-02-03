‘I try to keep her as real as possible and the conflicts in her life relatable’

By Claire Corrigan

Patricia Gibney has just freshly signed a contract with Hachette’s Bookouture to write three more books through her agent Ger Nichol at The Book Bureau which are planned for release in January 2024, 2025 and 2026 respectively, continuing her bestselling Lottie Parker series and she told us all about it as well as her life during lockdown number three.

“I have two left on my current contract so it’s five more books in total.” a positive Patricia told Topic this week. “I’m really enjoying working with them and have a brilliant editor I love working with- we really understand each other at this stage.”