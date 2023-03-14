Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Illustrated talk by son of Jadotville hero takes place in Mullingar

By Robert Kindregan

An illustrated talk by Leo Quinlan, the son of Commandant Pat Quinlan, famous for his ‘Siege of Jadotville’ heroics, took place in The Greville Arms Hotel last Monday, 6 March, where he gave some insights into the famous conflict that many may have never heard. 

In September 1961, Leo’s father led ‘A’ Company, the Irish Army’s 35th battalion, in successfully defending their position against a six-day onslaught from a 3,000 strong Katangese and mercenary force near the  small mining town of Jadotville in Congo. 

