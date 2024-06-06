Irish Water “should be smashed to smithereens” says outgoing councillor

By Diarmuid Sherry

An outgoing councillor slammed Uisce Éireann as a “completely dysfunctional organisation” which “should be smashed to smithereens and started again.” Cllr John Shaw, who is not contesting the upcoming local election, made the comments at the Mullingar Kinnegad District meeting on Monday, 13 May, in relation to a motion calling the council to “intercede with Irish Water on behalf of all the communities in the Knockdrin area who have been hit with continuous water outages of late.”

The motion, put forward by Cllr Denis Leonard, said the water outages put “in jeopardy those with medical devices, farms and much needed home appliances and further to ensure the replacement of some of the outdated piping in the area which is leading to these outages.”