“It’s extremely daunting” – families speak out amid reports of closure of Diabetes Services

By Diarmuid Sherry

Families and children in Westmeath said the potential closure of Regional Hospital Mullingar’s Paediatric Diabetes Clinic was “devastating” and “frustrating.” The Westmeath Topic spoke to various families affected by the local health crisis instigated by Professor Michael O’Grady warning of the potential closure of the clinic, leaving families without a local centre to treat their diabetic children.

Whilst praiseful of the few staff at the clinic, families spoke of cancelled appointments, unanswered emails and fears that no local service will impact a family’s work and education life.