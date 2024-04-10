Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Subscribe
Sign in

“It’s extremely daunting” – families speak out amid reports of closure of Diabetes Services

By marketing

By Diarmuid Sherry
Families and children in Westmeath said the potential closure of Regional Hospital Mullingar’s Paediatric Diabetes Clinic was “devastating” and “frustrating.” The Westmeath Topic spoke to various families affected by the local health crisis instigated by Professor Michael O’Grady warning of the potential closure of the clinic, leaving families without a local centre to treat their diabetic children.

Whilst praiseful of the few staff at the clinic, families spoke of cancelled appointments, unanswered emails and fears that no local service will impact a family’s work and education life.

read_more
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Peter Burke appointed Minister for Enterprise
Next article
Concerns over future of Diabetes Services at Regional Hospital Mullingar

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers