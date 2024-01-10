‘It’s incredible’: Ballinagore’s Johnny Murphy wins prestigious Emmy award

The mantelpiece at the Murphy residence in Ballinagore has been cleared in preparation for the addition of an Emmy Award statuette, which was picked up by local man Johnny Murphy at the prestigious Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles last Saturday night, 6 January.

The prosthetic makeup artist and his colleagues received the award for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for their work on the critically acclaimed HBO series The Last of Us.

“It’s incredible,” Johnny told Topic on Monday. “To be honest, I’m very lucky. The main thing for me was that I wanted to work on that show. I played that game when it came out and I thought it was incredible. I always thought that it would it be amazing to work on that. And then to get the chance to work on it with, with the company I was working with – they’re the best. They’re the best, definitely in Europe anyways. They’re one of the best in the world. And just to get to work on that, and to be a part of that family is just incredible.”

The Last of Us was the big winner at last Saturday’s Awards. A son of Timothy and Noeleen Murphy, Johnny worked with a team of 100 prosthetic artists on the set of The Last of US, which was filmed in Canada, but was singled out alongside six others from his team to be nominated for an Emmy. Johnny’s wife Melissa Groome Murphy also worked on The Last of Us as a prosthetics co-ordinator.