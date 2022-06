Country singer Cliona Hagan made her walk down the aisle last Wednesday (May 25) in Tang as she tied the knot with Simon Sheerin, a singer from the north Westmeath town.

Tyrone’s Cliona Hagan got engaged to the local man following a surprise proposal from Sheerin on the shore of Lough Ree in December 2020 before announcing the news on Christmas Eve a few days later.