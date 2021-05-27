‘It’s the young guns who keep the rest of us on our toes!’ – Mary Hannon

The GAA has been part of Mary Hannon’s life for as long as she can remember.

Born and bred in Rhode, Mary has been actively involved with her local club since 2003. She served 16 years as treasurer before stepping down earlier this year due to work commitments.

As procurement/logistics manager of the HSE’s National Distribution Centre in Burlington Business Park, Tullamore, Mary has played a key role in the supply of stock and goods to 85% of the HSE’s hubs nationwide throughout the Covid crisis.

“I had to take a step back from the GAA because of my job,” she explains.