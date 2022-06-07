Jail terms of up to 20 years for rape

By Declan Brennan

Four men have received prison sentences of up to 20 years for the gang rape of a teenage girl in a car in the Midlands, in what a judge described as a “nightmare” of “absolutely shocking depravity”.

A fifth man who sexually assaulted the then 17-year-old school girl, after the others had raped her one after another, was jailed for six years.

The court heard that after picking up the Leaving Cert student on a street in Tullamore, Co Offaly in the early hours of December 27, 2016 the men drove her to a remote dry dock in Kilbeggan.

Passing sentence at the Central Criminal Court on Thursday (June 2) afternoon, Justice Tara Burns said the defendants, who were aged 17 to 19 at the time, had behaved “like animals” on the night.