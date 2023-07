An Offaly colleague of mine where I teach reminisced with me about when she burst onto the Croke Park turf in 1998.

She wasn’t going on to celebrate, as many did pre-Plan B days, but rather she joined the masses of green, white and gold to demand action against the early conclusion of their All-Ireland semi-final against Clare when referee Jimmy Cooney blew up for full-time well before the allotted 70 minutes, never mind added-on time.