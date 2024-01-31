Jason Keelan: Cementing in the new bricks with the shackles off, perhaps?

It is never easy when you must face off against a team that has plenty of experience in winning the All-Ireland.

For Galway, five titles might seem like a relatively minor amount when you consider the esteem that follows the Tribesmen’s history but we have to remember that it was not until 2009 that Galway began participating in Leinster as opposed to the stroll through Connacht without any real test (this often was a downfall ironically).

Unfortunately, in recent times in the league and championship, Westmeath have not fared well in terms of putting it up to the western side. Last May, we shipped a demoralising 6-33 at home to Henry Shefflin’s troops as Conor Whelan hit a trio of goals before the break. 5-34 and 3-36 were also concessions from the last games I attended between the two. A total of 14-103 conceded in a little over 210 minutes – 0.7 scores a minute. But we must accept some realities in terms of where the land lies.