Jason Keelan: Go, going or gone games?

I have one medal from my time playing club football: an U10 blitz in St Loman’s GAA back when I lined out for The Downs.

I certainly wasn’t any use and given the incredible Darren Price (who sadly passed in 2006) was the star-forward, it was no surprise my appearances were more cameo than anything. But the club always gave everyone a chance.

Not every player can play all the time. Of course, both I and the coaches knew I was never going to turn heads but they encouraged us. They promoted teamwork, skills, enjoyment, but also competitiveness – I just needed height, strength, and a decent kicking foot!