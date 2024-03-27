Jason Keelan: Major moments for minor sides

It was one year ago on 21st March 2023 when goals from Matthew Whittaker and Brían Cooney gave Westmeath an Under 20 victory away to Kildare in the opening round of the Leinster Football Championship. This was followed by a win over Wexford before neighbours Meath disposed of us in the quarter-final. Meanwhile, Kildare went on. And on. And on. And then they were crowned All-Ireland champions. Their only loss was to the men in maroon.

How do you judge that season then? Well, ideally, we look at is as ‘the past is in the past’ and with such a constant changing of the guard in terms of panels each year, there is probably little to take really. Looking ahead is where it is at for now for the Midlanders. How do things look for the U20 and minor sides for the weeks and months ahead?