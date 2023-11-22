Jason Keelan: Picking The Impossible team – Part 1

Last week the GAA released their annual Team of the Year with the hurling lads out first. There are times when you wonder if they pick these deliberately to stir debate.

This year, the powers that be decided to leave out the top-scorer from play and one of the most entertaining players in the championship in Tony Kelly of Clare.

Of course, the back-and-forth then begins across the forums. ‘Sure, he wasn’t all that great,’ ‘TJ Reid didn’t have a great year and he got in’ and so on.

After the success of the Westmeath Camogie Awards 2023 (a great privilege to have performed as MC, I must add) I decided to put together some potential top-15 in different codes and levels within the county, starting here with the Junior 1 Football Championship. I did have a chat with a couple of people too and – as expected – we had much agreement and plenty of discussions.