Jason Keelan: Picking The Impossible team – Part 2

Firstly, thank you for the messages via the Loaf of Bread GAA podcast and other media with regards to last week’s Team of the Year that I selected for the Junior Football Championship.

This week, the focus shifts to the small ball and the hard-fought Intermediate grade, which ended in victory for Castletown-Geoghegan as they took the Adrian Murray Cup beating Clonkill in a cracking contest by 3-14 to 2-15. St Brigid’s – top of the final group standings – ventured into Leinster on account of beating the determined Southern Gaels side (and the ineligibility of the ‘B’ sides of senior teams to enter the Leinster competitions) before succumbing to neighbouring Carrig-Riverstown of Offaly.

As for selecting a top-15, it was as expected – difficult. Frustrating even. Knowing there were players equally attuned for the same position but only being able to select one. In the end, I went with what I believed and what some of the stats said. Of course, in hurling, numbers and analysis count for little at full-time but on reflection do offer much insight.