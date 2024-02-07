Jason Keelan: Serving up some aces with Simon

I do remember back mid-1990s when my cousin, Liam Keelan, came over from Australia to work in Mullingar for a few months as a teenager.

Standing now at 6ft 11inches (he wasn’t much below that back then), the gentle giant had some interests that I wasn’t big on – mostly skateboarding and hip-hop music.

But one thing he excelled at was tennis. Growing up in Adelaide, where my uncle Richard had emigrated two decades back, Liam was fortunate to call upon a classmate named Lleyton Hewitt to practice with in Henley Beach. Hewitt would go on to become a two-time Grand Slam champion among many other tournament victories in both singles and doubles. At national level he would win the prestigious Davis Cup twice with his homeland nation.