Jason Keelan: “The Amalgamation Proclamation 2024”

More than 160 years ago, then US President, Abraham Lincoln, announced the news that slavery was to be abolished among the lands of America. All people would be deemed free, with the hope that over time sides who were treated entirely differently could come together and build a nation of peace and freedom. But even the words coming from the top-table had their flaws. Freedom was simply for those who were within the so-called ‘Union’ of states at the time.

Those outside would have to fend for themselves. Equally, there were several regions, voices, political entities, etc who expressed grave concerns. Some even decided that the proclamation was unworkable and simply ignored it, to the detriment of those most in need of its ratification.