Jason Keelan: The vagaries of Sam Maguire for Westmeath

Uncertainty…that was the feeling as Uach­taráin CLG, Larry McCarthy, and former Dublin star Paddy Andrews drew Westmeath alongside four-time winners, Tyrone, the eventual champions of Connacht, Galway, and the eventual beaten Ulster finalists Armagh, in the Sam Maguire group.

However, on reflecting, was there every really a “best case” or “worst case” scenario for us? 2022 was special. Beating Cavan in the inaugural Tailteann Cup Final that afternoon in Croke Park ensured our place in this very moment – the Sam Maguire.

It also cemented us as a forever GAA quiz question (which County won the very first Christy Ring and the very first Tailteann Cup titles?).

Since the passing of time from that day last July much has changed in the Lake County. Jack Cooney, unsurprisingly, was snapped up by GAA HQ and Dessie Dolan is now in full swing.