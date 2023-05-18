Thursday, May 18, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

Jason Keelan: The vagaries of Sam Maguire for Westmeath

By Topic.ie
Boidu Sayeh of Westmeath gets the ball away under pressure from Rory Grugan of Armagh when the sides met in the Division 2 Allianz Football League game back in 2020. The sides will meet again in this year’s Sam Maguire All-Ireland series.

Uncertainty…that was the feeling as Uach­taráin CLG, Larry McCarthy, and former Dublin star Paddy Andrews drew Westmeath alongside four-time winners, Tyrone, the eventual champions of Connacht, Galway, and the eventual beaten Ulster finalists Armagh, in the Sam Maguire group.

However, on reflecting, was there every really a “best case” or “worst case” scenario for us? 2022 was special. Beating Cavan in the inaugural Tailteann Cup Final that afternoon in Croke Park ensured our place in this very moment – the Sam Maguire.

It also cemented us as a forever GAA quiz question (which County won the very first Christy Ring and the very first Tailteann Cup titles?).

Since the passing of time from that day last July much has changed in the Lake County. Jack Cooney, unsurprisingly, was snapped up by GAA HQ and Dessie Dolan is now in full swing.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
‘Severe overcrowding’ ongoing on commuter services from Mullingar
Next article
Manager Finneran pleased with progress Ladies are making

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers