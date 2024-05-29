Jason Keelan: ‘Turbulent at times but maybe it’s better than the usual plain sailing?’

As someone who has been very fortunate to have travelled to over 100 of the countries of the world, it is surprising to some when people hear I have been to two different psychologists and the Aer Lingus ‘Fear of Flying’ seminar to try and help deal with the often-crippling anxiety that overcomes many.

It seems like a weird paradox to say. I want to see the world. I just don’t want to fly to see it. That was the line I towed. Now, I know that things you want don’t always materialise that way, and you just have to go with it.