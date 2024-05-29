Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Subscribe
LOG IN

Jason Keelan: ‘Turbulent at times but maybe it’s better than the usual plain sailing?’

By Topic.ie

As someone who has been very fortunate to have travelled to over 100 of the countries of the world, it is surprising to some when people hear I have been to two different psychologists and the Aer Lingus ‘Fear of Flying’ seminar to try and help deal with the often-crippling anxiety that overcomes many.

It seems like a weird paradox to say. I want to see the world. I just don’t want to fly to see it. That was the line I towed. Now, I know that things you want don’t always materialise that way, and you just have to go with it.

read_more
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Raharney turn on the style to clinch Minor League title
Next article
Westmeath end McDonagh Cup campaign with improved performance

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers